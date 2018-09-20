ValleyBike Share Celebrates More Than 60,500 Miles Ridden, Issues Safety Reminders

SPRINGFIELD — Officials from Springfield, Holyoke, South Hadley, Northampton, Amherst, and UMass are pleased to see long-anticipated ValleyBike Share bikes out and about in their respective communities, as the system has now surpassed 60,500 miles ridden since its launch less than three months ago, with nearly 30,000 total trips.

From Main Street in Springfield to UMass Amherst’s campus, Pioneer Valley residents and visitors alike have embraced this 21st-century urban mobility amenity, which has brought riders of widely varying experience levels into the region’s biking public.

While a majority of these riders have followed the basic rules of the road, ValleyBike Share and local officials remind ValleyBike Share users, as well as anyone else out on a bike, to remember to ride with traffic, never against it; stop at stopsigns and red lights; avoid riding on sidewalks; and use additional bike lighting when necessary for enhanced visibility.

Additionally, ValleyBike Share reminds its users that, while the baskets fitted to the front of the bikes are great for transporting groceries, backpacks, briefcases, and other day-to-day luggage, they are absolutely not for transporting additional passengers. Not only are the baskets not engineered to withstand the weight of a person riding in it, but that additional burden can impact the handling of the bike, putting both people at risk.

For additional information on the system, the public can visit valleybike.org or contact [email protected] or (833) 825-2453.