ValleyBike Share to Remain Open Through Winter Months

PIONEER VALLEY — ValleyBike Share, Pioneer Valley’s regional electric-assist bike-sharing system, recently announced it will remain open throughout the 2021-22 winter months.

Passes and memberships are available for purchase at www.valleybike.org and the official ValleyBike mobile applications for iOS and Android.

ValleyBike members and the general public will be notified via social media and on the website when weather conditions will force the system to temporarily shut down. Expect system closures during events such as snowstorms, ice storms, extreme cold weather spells, etc. Visit www.valleybike.org or the app for real-time station status and bike availability.

No bikes will be available at the Jackson Street and State Street/Mass Rail Trail stations in Northampton until the spring. All other stations will operate 24/7, with customer-service hours daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Users will be able to unlock bikes with the app or with their fob. Memberships and passes are available to purchase via the app and on the ValleyBike website.