UMassFive Raises More Than $16,000 in 2021 for UMass Cancer Center

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced that its employees have raised more than $16,000 for the UMass Cancer Center through participation in the 23rd annual UMass Cancer Walk and Run at Polar Park in Worcester.

Supporters of this event for more than 20 years, UMassFive employees join together annually as Team UMassFive to raise funds for the cause, both personally and in branch locations. In 2021, fundraising efforts included the Hadley branch hosting its annual Crafting for a Cure Boutique, where employees donated artwork, jewelry, and other handcrafted items, which were sold in the branch lobby. Other branch efforts included raffle baskets, bake sales, candy sales, and jewelry sales.

UMassFive debit cardholders were welcomed to redeem their ‘Buzz Points’ as a charitable donation to the UMass Cancer Walk and Run. Donations were also sought from the credit union’s corporate partners, whose support helps bolster efforts each year. Including funds raised so far in 2021, Team UMassFive is proud to have raised more than $158,000 in donations to the UMass Cancer Center over the lifetime of their participation.

“Cancer is something that touches nearly every family in some way,” said Cait Murray, Community Outreach manager at UMassFive. “Our employees participate in the Cancer Walk each year because it’s near to their hearts, and they know the funds will support local cancer research and clinical trials at the UMass Cancer Center in Worcester. The generosity of our employees, members, and community is truly astounding and makes such a big impact in the fight for a cure.”

Anyone who wishes to support Team UMassFive may donate before the end of 2021 by visiting support.umasscancerwalk.org/teamumassfive.