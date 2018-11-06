Walgreens Customers Supporting YMCA of Greater Springfield Programs

SPRINGFIELD — Through Nov. 15, participating Walgreens stores are asking customers to add a donation at checkout in support of the YMCA of Greater Springfield’s community-strengthening programs.

Supporting the Scantic Valley YMCA in Wilbraham are Walgreens stores at 1919 Wilbraham Road, Springfield; 54 East St., Ludlow; 1440 Boston Road, Springfield; and 171 West St., Ware. Supporting the downtown Springfield YMCA are Walgreens stores at 50 St. James Blvd., 707 State St., 501 Sumner Ave., 619 Chestnut St., and 625 Carew St, in Springfield; 60 Springfield St., Agawam; and 54 Center Square, East Longmeadow.

For more information about the YMCA of Greater Springfield, visit www.springfieldy.org. For further information about sponsorships, fundraising, giving, planned giving, and volunteer opportunities, e-mail Donna Sittard, Development director, at [email protected].