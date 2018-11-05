Webber and Grinnell’s Bailey Eastman Named MAIA 2018 Young Agent of the Year

NORTHAMPTON — Webber and Grinnell Insurance announced that Bailey Eastman, commercial lines marketing manager, was named the MAIA 2018 Young Agent of the Year. This award is given to young agents who have demonstrated career growth and success within their agency as well as significant involvement in the community to which their agency belongs.

In addition to Eastman’s work ethic, she is dedicated to her community through volunteering. She is heavily involved with Look Park, has helped organize and run her own nonprofit dealing with child abuse, and serves in various other organizations and community events. She can often be seen out and about representing the agency in a friendly and positive light.

“Bailey has grown quickly in her insurance career and is always willing to take on more,” said Mat Geffin, vice president of Webber and Grinnell. “She is the consummate team player, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition for her hard work and dedication to our company, our industry, and to our community.”