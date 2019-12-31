West of the River Chamber Holds Annual Agawam Junior High School Career Day

AGAWAM — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Agawam Junior High School, held its annual Career Day earlier this month.

Career Day focuses on bringing local business owners and specialty trade members to educate the students on opportunities in various fields of work. The students sign up for selected seminars on skilled trades they are interested in learning more about. It offers the students an insight on numerous opportunities for potential careers.

Before Career Day started, a program was presented in the auditorium. Alan Rogers of the West of the River Chamber of Commerce introduced Agawam Mayor William Sapelli and keynote speaker Dave Ratner of Dave’s Pet Food City. Special recognition was given to Ashley Fleming, guidance counselor for the eighth-graders. Also recognized were the members of the West of the River Chamber education committee for their efforts in recruiting speakers from the community.

More than 20 speakers — ranging from chefs to lawyers to nurses to sports-management professionals, and many more — addressed students for four sessions on a rotating basis in the classrooms during the course of the morning.

Similar events are held at Agawam High School, West Springfield Junior High School, and the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative in conjunction with the West of the River Chamber of Commerce. Through its education committee, the chamber sponsors several events throughout the year, including career days, job shadowing, and mentoring programs.