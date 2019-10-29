West of the River Chamber of Commerce to Present Food Fest West on Nov. 7

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce (WRC) announced its Annual Food Fest West will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This popular event will feature cuisine from all over Western Mass., as well as a DJ, raffle, and sports auction. As guests sample the cuisine, they will be voting for the People’s Choice Award, which will be given to the eatery with the most votes. A portion of the proceeds raised by Food Fest West will go toward the West Springfield Partnership for Education and the WRC Foundation Fund, which provides grants to businesses for on-the-job training and continuing-education needs.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting WRC’s website at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.

Event sponsors include OMG Inc., bankESB, and Haselkorn Inc. Media Sponsors are BusinessWest and iHeart Media. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for Food Fest West.