West Springfield Big Y Store Announces Reopening

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods Inc. announced the reopening of its Family Market at 503 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. The project included major renovations in many areas of the store and various new additions in response to changing customer needs.

One of those additions is an expanded Hispanic grocery section featuring traditional ingredients and pantry staples from across Latin America, including Brazil and the Caribbean.

The kitchen now features a curated selection of ready-to-eat items, like empanadas, quesadillas, and burrito bowls. Meanwhile, a variety of specialty meats are featured in the butcher shop, and the seafood department includes octopus and a variety of frozen fish. For dessert, the bakery department features tres leches cake and more. And the produce department now features a selection of tropical fruits and vegetables like plantains, ajicito peppers (used for making staple sofrito), an expanded selection of roots, sugar cane, chayote, an assortment of chili, and more.

“We had a ton of demand for these types of products. People were having trouble finding them in the area and started requesting them,” said Sean Thompson, West Springfield store director. “It’s very exciting for us to be able to get our customers what they want. We’re looking forward to customer feedback and invite everybody to come out and tell us what they think.”

The renovation efforts began in February 2023. The remodel and new section are part of the company’s broader strategy to modernize its retail spaces to create a more enjoyable shopping experience for both customers and associates. The upgraded sales floor now features new décor with a farmer’s-market-style open-air entrance; an expanded grab-and-go section with an added self-serve pizza section; a renovated meat and seafood department; all-new, energy-efficient refrigerated cases; and upgraded flooring throughout. The exterior façade was also given a more modern look.