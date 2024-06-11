White Lion to Expand Beer-garden Footprint in Western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD — White Lion Brewing Co. obtained local licensing approval to operate a series of beer gardens in three Western Mass. cities: Holyoke, Westfield, and Springfield. As a local brewer, White Lion collaborates with community stakeholders and engages a broad audience that embrace and support outdoor programming.

In Springfield, to stimulate small-business awareness, White Lion will rotate through downtown and set up near key points of business. The two primary locations are One Financial Plaza, 1350 Main St., which is home to a small-business incubator made up of several startup businesses. White Lion will be downtown every Wednesday through Aug. 28. The beer garden opens at 4 p.m.

The second location is the Plaza at 1550 Main St., the home of the Springfield School Department and other government offices. Evan Plotkin, owner of 1350 Main St., noted that “White Lion Wednesdays from years past were a huge success in the plaza. It created a space at the end of the workday to unwind. It is important for our downtown economy to be a place where people can have fun networking, listening to music, and enjoying the outdoor streetscape.”

Holyoke’s Armour Yard is located at the Cubit, 164 Race St. Centrally located, the site offers live music, food, and craft vendors. White Lion partnerships include the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce and Holyoke Craft Beer. White Lion can be found every Monday at the Cubit through Aug. 26th. The beer garden opens at 5 p.m.

“We continue to build a great rapport with Holyoke stakeholders, and the city has been very supportive,” said Ray Berry, owner of White Lion. “City official Aaron Vega and Cubit owner Denis Luzuriaga understand the importance of community and event activation. Mondays are now on the map all summer long in Holyoke.”

For several years, 53 Elm St. in Westfield was home to live music, food vendors, and a White Lion pop-up. White Lion, in partnership with ArtWorks Westfield, helped sponsor the weekly music events. This summer, White Lion will be on site very Friday through Aug. 30. The beer garden opens at 5 p.m.

“This year, White Lion will set up in the newly renovated Elm Street Plaza Park, and we could not be prouder of our collaboration with White Lion,” said Cheryl Crow, treasurer of ArtWorks Westfield.