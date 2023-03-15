Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission Hearing Slated for March 21

NORTHAMPTON — State Rep. William Straus and state Sen. Brendon Crighton, co-chairs of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission, announced the third of six public meetings held by the commission to examine how an expanded Western Massa. Passenger-rail network should be governed, while also considering potential, sustainable funding streams.

The third meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 1 p.m. at the Northampton Senior Center, located at 67 Conz St. Members of the public are invited to attend and offer testimony, either in person or virtually. A sign-in sheet will be available at the Northampton Senior Center for people who wish to testify in person.

A livestream of the hearing will be available by clicking here. Remote participants may click on the ‘raise hand’ icon, which will signify to the commission that they wish to be heard virtually.