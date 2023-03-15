Phoenix Charter Academy to Host GirlBoss Event to Celebrate Women’s History Month

SPRINGFIELD — In honor of Women’s History Month, Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield will join Phoenix Charter Academy and other local leaders to celebrate the school’s third annual GirlBoss event on Wednesday, March 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Artist Café, 1365 Main St., Springfield.

The public event will feature a panel discussion composed of local women who have distinguished themselves in the fields of business and politics. These leaders — Whitfield; entrepreneur Sharaya Eaton; Nicole Polite, founder and CEO of the MH Group; and Mary Ivy Irrizary, owner of Ivy’s Events — will share their experiences navigating the professional world as women and the lessons they’ve learned while blazing their own trails.