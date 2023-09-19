Western Massachusetts Developers Conference Slated for Oct. 18

SPRINGFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) and Economic Development Partners (EDP) announced that the 2023 Western Massachusetts Developers Conference is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at MGM Springfield.

This regional conference will bring together an array of industry leaders, developers, real-estate professionals, site selectors, economic-development experts, and public officials hailing from Western Mass. and beyond. The event promises to shine a spotlight on the region’s numerous strengths and development prospects, elucidating why it stands out as an ideal destination for investment, business launches, and growth.

The conference agenda is full of informative sessions offering attendees an opportunity to gain valuable insights and foster collaborative connections, including a CEO Panel featuring insights from top CEOs as they discuss how the region actively supports business growth, a Community Lightning Round that showcases the vitality of local communities in Western Mass. and their role in fostering economic development, and the Incentives in Action Workshop, a hands-on session that delves into the tangible benefits of various incentives available to businesses in the region.

A key highlight of the conference is the Luncheon Keynote address, featuring Gov. Maura Healey and Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao. Their participation underscores the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and catalyzing growth within the Western Mass. region.

This conference aims to serve as a robust networking platform, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with exhibitors and resource vendors, facilitating meaningful collaborations in the regional development arena. Click here for more information and to register.