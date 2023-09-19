Baystate Health Launches $70 Million Fundraising Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health announced a $70 million comprehensive fundraising effort. “Healthier Tomorrows: The Campaign for Baystate Health” is the largest fundraising goal in Baystate Health’s history and focuses on raising money for three critical areas: capital needs, program support, and endowment development.

“This campaign changes the face of healthcare in our region,” Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said. “Our vision is to improve the health of everyone in our community by recruiting top-tier medical providers, building cutting-edge spaces for them to practice in, enhancing our services to meet the changing needs of the people we serve, and ensuring Baystate Health is here to stay for the long haul.”

The $70 million goal aims to fund several initiatives, including a state-of-the-art surgical facility and a Center for Nursing Excellence at Baystate Medical Center, a renovated Family Medicine practice and teaching space at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, and support for the endowment, with the purpose of increasing fiscal resilience for the organization.

Community members and Baystate Health providers and staff gathered on Sept. 18 to celebrate the campaign’s launch. The event, originally planned to be held in the Bolduc Family Courtyard at Baystate Medical Center, was moved inside due to inclement weather. The courtyard was made possible by a recent gift from the Bolduc family and its Hope for Youth & Families Foundation.

Lead donors have already contributed generously toward the $70 million goal. In addition to funds for the Bolduc Family Courtyard, campaign support includes a grant from the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation in support of the new operating and interventional procedural rooms at Baystate Medical Center, two named endowed clinical chairs, program contributions toward the Family Medicine residency program and mobile health, and support of annual giving and events that reach system-wide.

“Baystate Health has been providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare to this community since the 1880s,” said Dr. Andrew Artenstein, chief physician executive and chief academic officer at Baystate Health and president of Baystate Medical Practices. “It is our sincere hope that our promise to advance care and enhance lives will continue for the next century and beyond. This campaign helps us secure our mission well into the future.”

Baystate Health’s last campaign concluded in 2012. The $23 million raised supported building the shell of the Hospital of the Future wing, including space for a new Emergency Department and the Davis Family Heart & Vascular Center. The new campaign will help complete much of the shell space as intended to accommodate new technology and meet the growing needs of the community.