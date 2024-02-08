Westfield Bank Donates $12,500 to Shriners Children’s New England

WESTFIELD — Westfield Bank is pleased to announce a $12,500 donation to Shriners Children’s New England in partnership with the Elan Credit Card Charitable Giving Program. Shriners Children’s is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing high-quality pediatric specialty care for children up to age 18, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status.

“We are proud to continue our support of this wonderful organization,” said James Hagan, president and CEO. “For close to 100 years, Shriners Children’s has done incredible work providing pediatric care, innovative research, and offering educational programs for medical professionals. Westfield Bank is proud to be a long-time partner with Shriners Children’s.”