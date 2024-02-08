Florence Bank Promotes Andre Motulski to Vice President, Controller

FLORENCE — Florence Bank has promoted Andre Motulski to the role of vice president/controller.

Motulski joined the bank’s team as assistant vice president/controller in September 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.-commissioned risk-management examiner.

In his new role, which he assumed in December, Motulski is responsible for managing financial records, ensuring regulatory compliance, and assessing risks associated with lending and investment activities.

Motulski is involved in the community, serving on the finance committee for Hampshire Regional YMCA in Northampton.

“As an evolving leader, Andre can think strategically, delegate, problem-solve, and work effectively across multiple departments, always keeping the customer and his colleagues top of mind,” said Matt Garrity, president and CEO of Florence Bank.