Westfield Bank Named Presenting Sponsor of Baseball Hall Induction Banquet

SPRINGFIELD — The Valley Blue Sox announced recently that Westfield Bank will serve as the presenting partner of the 2019 Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet to be held on January 31.

The ceremony, hosted by the Valley Blue Sox, will take place at 7 p.m. at La Quinta Inn and Suites, 100 Congress St., Springfield, MA.

“We’re proud to partner with the Valley Blue Sox as the presenting sponsor of the sixth annual Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet,” said Jim Hagan, President and CEO of Westfield Bank.

“Western Massachusetts has a rich baseball history and we’re pleased to support an event that recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of local athletes and coaches. Baseball embodies everything we believe in — teamwork, dedication, sportsmanship, and hard work,” he said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this wonderful event and salute the newest class of inductees into the Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame.”

The keynote speaker for the evening’s ceremonies will be Justine Siegal, the President and Founder of “Baseball for All”, a nonprofit organization that empowers women to play, coach, and lead in baseball. Siegal became the first female coach of a Major League Baseball team in 2015, when the Oakland Athletics invited her to be a guest instructor for two weeks in the instructional league in Arizona.

Tickets for the banquet are $50, or $450 for a table of 10. Dinner is included, and every guest will receive a pair of tickets to a 2019 Blue Sox home game. To purchase tickets, call 413-533-1100 or visit https://valley-blue-sox.ticketleap.com/2019-hof/