Polish National Credit Union re-opens Main Office

CHICOPEE — The Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) has re-opened its Main Office, 46 Main St., Chicopee.

In June 2018, the Main Office closed for major renovations complete with an entirely new first floor and updates to the basement and upper levels. The main office is now equipped with a drive-thru ATM, ITM (interactive teller machine), night drop box and coin machine.

“Today’s banking isn’t yesterday’s banking,” said James Kelly, president and CEO of the Polish National Credit Union. “Times have changed, and we’ve changed, too. That’s why we’ve integrated the latest and greatest in technology to provide members with a seamless approach to banking; we want their banking experience to be nothing short of exceptional.”

Founded in 1921, Polish National Credit Union provides a full range of financial services to individuals, families and businesses. The organization operates eight Western Mass branches plus a satellite office at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.