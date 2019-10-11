Westfield State to Host Information Session for Two Graduate Programs on Oct. 21

WESTFIELD — The College of Graduate and Continuing Education (CGCE) at Westfield State University will host an information session for its master of education and master of arts in English programs on Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Horace Mann Center, 333 Western Ave., Westfield.

These graduate programs are designed to accommodate both working teachers seeking professional licensure and new educators seeking initial licensure. The master of education programs include early-childhood education, elementary education, biology, mathematics, history, moderate disabilities, and reading specialist. The non-licensure master of education has concentrations in history and vocational technical.

Westfield State also offers graduate English programs with initial or professional licensure, as well as a non-licensure track.

“Our master of arts in English program is designed for those students who want middle and secondary teaching licensure, initial and professional, and who want to pursue doctoral study or other professional goals. Most of our students work full-time, so we organize our courses and individually advise students to fit their schedules,” Program Director Glen Brewster said, adding that small courses and seminars are offered to allow for students to work closely with full-time faculty on research in relevant academic areas to prepare them for further graduate study.

Westfield State University offers afternoon and evening courses in the fall, spring, and summer sessions as well as full-time or part-time matriculation options to better accommodate the flexible scheduling needs of a variety of students.

Information-session attendees will have an opportunity to speak with Outreach Team members and faculty about the program and its application process. The $50 application fee will be waived for all information-session attendees. To RSVP, visit www.gobacknow.com. For more information, call (413) 572-8020 or e-mail [email protected].