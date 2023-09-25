Westfield State University to Host Job Fair

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University will host its annual Government, Criminal Justice and Nonprofit Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Woodward Center, 395 Western Ave.

The fair offers a convenient opportunity for Westfield students and residents to network with employers and learn what it would be like to work for area nonprofits and government agencies.

Representatives from police departments throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire will be available to answer questions and showcase their agencies to prospective employees. Some of the registered city and town agencies include Amherst, Holyoke, Northampton, and Westfield, as well as Enfield, Conn. Registered state police agencies include Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York.

Registered nonprofits and government agencies include May Institute, Center for Human Development, Gándara Center, Match Education, Peace Corps, ServiceNet, Wellpath, and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the South Lot off Western Avenue. Shuttle service will run continually throughout the event.