Hometown Mortgage to Host First-time Homebuyer Workshop

EASTHAMPTON — Hometown Mortgage will host a first-time-homebuyer workshop on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Experienced lending professional Deborah O’Rourke will lead this certified course organized by NeighborWorks Housing Solutions. The workshop will help attendees qualify for special mortgage products, provide tips to improve their credit, and prepare them as they approach this important life decision.

This hybrid workshop (four online hours and four class hours via Zoom) costs $45 per person or household (two people). Click here for more information and to register.