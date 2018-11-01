What Does Marketing Yourself Have to Do with Women’s Success?

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s Center of Excellence for Women in STEM is hosting a discussion on personal branding and marketing yourself with expert executive coach Rita Allen on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in Breck Suite at Wright Hall located on Bay Path’s Longmeadow campus.

Allen wants to know: are you comfortable talking about your own accomplishments, talents, and the value you have to offer to your employers? Most women aren’t — yet, personal branding and marketing are vital ingredients when seeking a new job, promotion, or career change.

Allen, an executive coach, trainer, consultant, and author of Personal Branding and Marketing Yourself, will share her “Three Ps Marketing Technique” as a key to empowering oneself and building a successful career. A reception and book signing will follow her presentation. One attendee may win a signed copy of her book.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, visit www.baypath.edu and click on ‘Events.’