Inaugural Class to Graduate from Whole-family Workforce-readiness Program

SPRINGFIELD — Partners of Springfield WORKS – HCS Head Start Inc., Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts, and Springfield Partners for Community Action will recognize the graduates from the inaugural class of the Two-Generation Whole Family Approach to Jobs Workforce Readiness program.

On Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the MGM Springfield Conference Center, mothers who have completed the intensive, seven-week program will celebrate their accomplishments.

In January, Springfield WORKS received $75,000 from the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, one of nine programs sharing the $500,000 Urban Agenda Grant. Partners collaborated to deliver a two-generation, whole-family approach to workforce development. Whole-family approaches focus equally and intentionally on services and opportunities for the child and the adults in their lives, and measures the progress of both.

While children are participating in early-education and care programs, parents earn four credentials building their capacity in workforce readiness, financial literacy, managing cliff effects, active parenting, and healthy relationships. At the end of the program, participants sit for the National Career Readiness Certificate and are guaranteed a practice or real interview with major local employers.