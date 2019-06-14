Mary Pomeroy Joins Greenfield Savings Bank as Assistant Office Manager

GREENFIELD — Mary Pomeroy has joined Greenfield Savings Bank as assistant office manager of the main office in Greenfield. In addition to supervising activities of the office and staff-development duties, she will also work with customers, providing customer service and business development.

“Mary is an experienced manager with more than 10 years in the banking industry,” said Lisa McKenna, assistant vice president and Sales manager in the Greenfield office. “She is committed to our goals of locally based community banking and to providing our customers with exceptional service.”

Pomeroy has earned diplomas in consumer lending, general financial services, and advanced financial services, and certificates in introduction to financial services, credit analysis, and consumer lending from the Center for Financial Training. She is currently enrolled in business and financial management at New England College of Business and Finance.