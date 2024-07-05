Willpower Foundation Announces Annual Golf Tournament

NORTHAMPTON — The Willpower Foundation announced its annual golf tournament, set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley.

The tournament is open to all golf enthusiasts, with a registration fee of $125 per person. Participants will enjoy a round of golf, lunch, and opportunities to win prizes. Proceeds from the event will support the Willpower Foundation’s mission to provide financial support to children and families affected by disabilities.

“We are thrilled to host our annual golf tournament once again,” said Sarah Aasheim, board president. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a day of golf, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.”

In addition to golfers, the Willpower Foundation is actively seeking sponsors to help offset the costs of the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities range from hole sponsorships to event sponsorships, each offering benefits and recognition. Sponsors will have the chance to showcase their commitment to the community and support a worthy cause.

For more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.willpowerfoundation.org or email Hayley Procon at [email protected].

The Willpower Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities by providing financial assistance when insurance falls short. Through community events, grants, and advocacy, the foundation strives to enhance the quality of life for those it serves.