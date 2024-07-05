Lee Bank Foundation Awards $56,700 in Grants During Second Cycle of 2024

LEE — The Lee Bank Foundation announced the allocation of $56,700 in grants to 10 organizations serving the Berkshire region, marking its second funding round of 2024. These grants, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, will bolster local initiatives addressing critical community needs.

The following organizations are recipients of the Lee Bank Foundation grants: Berkshire Bounty, Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western Massachusetts, Blackshires, Community Access to the Arts, Elizabeth Freeman Center, Focus Is Our Children, Greenagers, Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, and Roots Rising.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for the next round of funding can access the application and additional details by clicking here. The application deadline for the next cycle is Sept. 1.

Applicants must hold 501(c)(3) nonprofit status to qualify for grant consideration. The foundation prioritizes programs that aim to narrow income and opportunity disparities within the Berkshire community. Funding requests should align with the Lee Bank Foundation’s focus areas, which include education, food security, economic development, health services, and mentorship initiatives. Each organization is eligible to receive grant funding once within a 12-month period.

Established in 2021 to uphold Lee Bank’s commitment to community reinvestment, the Lee Bank Foundation has awarded a total of 150 grants amounting to $759,600 since its inception.