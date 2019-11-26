Wilson’s Department Store Closing After 137 Years

GREENFIELD — Wilson’s Department Store in downtown Greenfield will soon shut its doors, the Republican reported. The liquidation sale begins on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

“After more than 38 years at Wilson’s, I have decided to retire. The time has come to enter a new phase of my life to enjoy more time with my wife and family,” company President Kevin O’Neil wrote. “As a result of my decision, there will be a store closing sale and liquidation of all merchandise.”