Mercedes-Benz Involves Businesses in Buy-local Campaign for Black Friday Weekend

CHICOPEE — In honor of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is encouraging people to buy local this Black Friday weekend.

The dealership will give away a branded Mercedes-Benz of Springfield tote bag full of goodies from the local business community to everyone who purchases a car between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. Businesses are being asked to participate by providing an item or gift certificate or other promotion to be included in the tote.

All participating businesses will be featured in Mercedes-Benz of Springfield’s marketing leading up to the event and after.