WNE School of Law Recognized Among Nation’s Best Law Schools by Princeton Review

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University’s (WNE) School of Law recently earned a spot on the Princeton Review’s “Best Law Schools for 2023” list.

The Princeton Review’s rankings are based on data the company gathers from surveys of administrators at the law schools, as well as surveys of students attending the schools, who rate and report on their experiences at them. The rankings for 2023 are based on surveys of administrators at 168 law schools in 2021-22 and surveys of 17,000 students enrolled in the schools over the past three academic years. More than 60 data points are factored into the company’s rankings.

“As the only law school in Western Massachusetts, we pride ourselves on welcoming students as lawyers in training from day one,” interim Dean Beth Cohen said. “We stress practical lawyering skills throughout the curriculum and offer a broad variety of externships and clinical opportunities so that our students begin their professional careers with a sound understanding of the practice of law and the lifelong habit of continued learning.”

Founded more than a century ago to provide legal education to underrepresented populations, the WNE School of Law today welcomes students from all walks of life who are seeking a rigorous education that blends theory, skills, and ethical values. The School of Law’s Center for Social Justice fosters student interest in establishing a more equitable and just society and serves as a focal point for community engagement through research, innovation, education, and advocacy.