Hampden County Bar Assoc. to Hold Annual Judicial Dinner on April 24

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. will hold its annual Judicial Dinner on Monday, April 24 at the Log Cabin, 500 Easthampton Road, Holyoke. The cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner and the program to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Chief Justice Kimberly Budd of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts. The Hampden County Bar Assoc. will also award the Kent B. Smith Award, the William T. Walsh Longevity Award, and presenting judicial robes to newly appointed judges during the event.

For further information, contact the Hampden County Bar Assoc. at (413) 732-4660.