WNEU School of Law to Offer Virtual Expungement and Record-sealing Event on April 6

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University’s Center for Social Justice (CSJ) will host a virtual expungement and record-sealing event on Wednesday, April 6 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Those wishing to learn more about expunging and sealing records can watch presentations by activists and experts, ask questions, get a copy of their criminal (CORI) record, and/or speak with free pro bono attorneys in private breakout rooms.

Registration for this free event can be found at mavirtualexpunge.com/expungement-and-sealing.

The event is presented by a coalition of nonprofits, cannabis-industry professionals, and the Center for Social Justice at Western New England University School of Law. To learn more about the Center for Social Justice, visit wne.edu/social-justice.