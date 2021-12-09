Women’s Fund to Host Virtual Discussion on Gender, Care, and Unpaid Labor

SPRINGFIELD — The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts (WFWM) has invited Nancy Folbre, a scholar and expert on economics and the family, to a community discussion on gender, caregiving, and unpaid labor on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at noon.

WFWM CEO Donna Haghighat will facilitate the conversation to center the impact of caregiving on women’s careers and their livelihoods and the physical, psychological, social, financial, and emotional burdens associated with this form of unpaid labor.

Women tend to be the first people called upon to care for sick and elderly loved ones, in addition to being the primary child-rearing parent. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, an estimated 66% of caregivers are female. The Family Caregiving Alliance posits that “the value of the informal care that women provide ranges from $148 billion to $188 billion annually.” While meeting the needs of ailing family members and juggling work and family obligations, women tend to neglect their health and well-being.

This discussion will include a holistic view of the impact of unpaid care on women’s lives. For access to this virtual community event, visit www.mywomensfund.org/wait-what-dec21. To learn more about Folbre, visit her blog, Care Talk, at blogs.umass.edu/folbre.