Hancock Associates Acquires Sherman & Frydryk

DANVERS — Hancock Associates, a leading provider of land-surveying, civil-engineering, and wetland-science services, recently announced it has acquired Sherman & Frydryk, LLC, a land-surveying and civil-engineering firm located in Palmer.

With roots dating back to 1950, Sherman & Frydryk’s long list of clients includes residential and commercial developers, municipalities, service utilities, MassDOT, hospitals, and more throughout Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties and the surrounding areas.

Sherman & Frydryk will operate as a division of Hancock Associates. Don Frydryk will serve as regional office manager, and the current staff will continue to be part of the Sherman & Frydryk team.

The acquisition assists Hancock in expanding services to Central and Western Massachusetts. It also adds historical survey records from W.H. and H.W. Brainerd, John Casey, Nathaniel Clapp, Charles Dingman, R.O. and G.F. Dingman, Kenneth Sherman, Sherman and Woods, Sherman & Frydryk, Richard Stowe, and Arthur Sullivan to Hancock’s collection of land-surveying and civil-engineering resources.

“Hancock Associates had been looking to expand services to Western Massachusetts, and having Sherman & Frydryk as a division checked all the boxes,” said Greg Gould, Hancock’s vice president and associate. Our type of clients, quality work, and work ethic are very much in sync. I grew up and currently live in the area, so it’s a bit of a dream come true for me to assist in the transition and be based in the Palmer office.”

Frydryk added that he and Hancock Associates President Wayne Jalbert have known each other since their days at the University of Lowell, now UMass Lowell.

“When we first discussed a possible acquisition, we quickly discovered how much our firms had in common,” Frydryk said. “By becoming a division of Hancock Associates, we’re able to continue providing the highest-caliber land-surveying and civil-engineering work, expand our wetland-science services, and provide security for our clients and employees. We’re excited about the future.”