Workshop on May 31 to Tackle Change Management, Business Transitions

HOLYOKE — They call leadership succession “the final act of greatness.” That’s because it’s not easy.

Whether you’re in the middle of transition or it’s a few years away, a Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley workshop on Friday, May 31 will help you clarify the thoughts and feelings you’re experiencing, whether you’re passing or receiving the baton.

Being laser-focused and a fast decision maker are traits shared by many good business leaders. When going through a major transition, however, these strengths can become problematic. In this interactive workshop, Jim Young, a/k/a the Centered Coach, will share keys to success he’s discovered from major transitions throughout 20-plus years in business. And since business is just one slice of the lives that we’re constantly balancing, he’ll also open up the portal into how major transitions are felt in our personal lives.

Attendees will walk away with improved tools for change management and more confidence in how to lead their organization (and themselves) through the next big transition.

The workshop, slated for 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Holyoke Public Library, is free for Family Business Center members and strategic partners, and $30 for other business and community leaders. To register, click here.