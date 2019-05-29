HCC Commencement Slated for June 1

HOLYOKE — Lisa Mahon, HCC professor of English and recipient of the 2019 Elaine Marieb Faculty Chair for Teaching Excellence, will lead the procession of graduates and give the keynote address to the class of 2019 at the 72nd commencement of Holyoke Community College on Saturday, June 1 beginning at 10 a.m. at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Armanis Fuente and Tiffany Cavanagaugh have been selected as student orators, while alumnus and U.S. Army Private Jonathan Mendez will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and “I Was Here.” Student Senate Treasurer Natilie Besner will present the class gift. The college will confer a Distinguished Service Award to Lucy Perez, a member of the HCC board of trustees and one of the founders of the college’s academic English as a Second Language program.

Mahon teaches English and writing and is also coordinator of the college’s Service Learning Program. The Marieb Award, endowed by the late HCC professor emeritus Elaine Marieb, recognizes a full-time member of the faculty for outstanding classroom teaching. Award recipients serve for one year and receive a small stipend for professional development, lead the procession at commencement, and also give the keynote graduation speech.

HCC will stream the commencement ceremony live over the Internet. The live stream will be available through a link on the main page of the college website, www.hcc.edu. Associate degrees and certificates will be conferred to approximately 900 graduates. The event will be American Sign Language interpreted.