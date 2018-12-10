Wright-Pierce Welcomes Thomas Hogan

ANDOVER — Wright-Pierce, a multi-disciplinary engineering firm, announced that Thomas Hogan has joined the firm as regional group leader for Western and Central Mass.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Tom to our team,” Wright-Pierce President and CEO John Braccio said. “The depth of his experience and professional presence allows us to better serve our clients in Western and Central Massachusetts.”

Bringing a diverse skill set to Wright-Pierce’s growing Massachusetts operation, Hogan has more than 20 years of experience working with municipal, institutional, industrial, commercial, and energy-sector clients. He has served as a consultant to municipalities throughout Massachusetts, conducting site-plan reviews and providing expert testimony, master planning and design, permitting, materials testing, and construction inspection and administration. He has successfully permitted complex projects through local, state, and federal agencies throughout New England, and is considered a leader in implementing stormwater best management practices, dam improvements, and watershed protection measures.

Hogan’s technical expertise in the energy sector includes project management of deepwater dredging for a hydroelectric generating facility, renewable-energy-source development, and a combined heat and power plant for a regional medical center, significantly increasing its utility crisis backup operations capability.