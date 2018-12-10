Do You Have a Company People Crave to Work For? Do You Want to Build One?

AMHERST — The Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley is looking for business owners or key managers who would contribute to a presentation on March 12 called “Building a Company People Crave to Work For.”

Several years ago, Jack Stack, father of the Great Game of Business and open-book management, said, “build a great company — because a great company can’t help but make great products.” But what does it take to make a company great?

The presentation will be made up of people from businesses with strong policies, attractive cultures, and impressive numbers of high potential employees rising through the ranks. Attendees will hear how they did it, and learn how to adopt anything that would work for their own companies. Get in touch at fambizpv.com.