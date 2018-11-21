WSU to Host First in a Series of Lectures Commemorating “Westfield 350”

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University will host a Nov. 28 lecture that will serve as the kick-off to an historical lecture series comprised of 14 topics that pertain the city of Westfield’s rich history, traditions, and character. The “Westfield Wednesdays” lecture series is part of the City’s 350th anniversary celebration and was coordinated by the Westfield 350th Subcommittee on Educational Programming.

City of Westfield Celebrations: 1869, 1919, 1969, presented by Dr. Robert Brown and Bruce Cortis, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the Scanlon Banquet Hall on Westfield State’s campus. In addition to hosting the Nov. 28 lecture, the university will host five of the other lectures in the series as part of its ongoing support of the City of Westfield’s 350th anniversary.

“We are honored to further our support of the anniversary celebration by kicking off this series that showcases the depth and breadth of the City that Westfield State University calls home,” said Westfield State University President Ramon S. Torrecilha, Ph.D.

Each “Westfield Wednesdays” lecture is free to attend, begins at 6:30 p.m., and is hosted at an easily accessible venue in the City. For a full list of lectures and locations for the series, visit http://westfield350.com/fundraising-events/historical-lecture-series.