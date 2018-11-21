‘Grinchmas,’ Other Festivities on Tap at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD — Area families can kick off the holidays with a wide array of events at the Springfield Museums. Grinchmas at the Springfield Museums begins the day after Thanksgiving, when the Museums offer festive programs for all — most activities are free with museum admission — and the Lighting of the Quad with music, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch himself.

On the Friday after Thanksgiving, visitors can meet the Grinch, explore the Museums’ new gingerbread exhibit and cast their vote for the best creation, use their STEM skills to create a mini-sled in the Mount Crumpit Derby, sing along to the animated classic Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and more. All this is free with museum admission.

In the evening, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive to set the outdoor decorations alight. There will also be rides on a fanciful train, hot chocolate and cookies and much more, all free and open to the public.

Overall, there be a slew of holiday happenings involving the Museums on Nov. 23, including:

The Big Balloon Parade , starting at 11, on Main Street, Springfield: The Grinch will be riding in 1 1916 Gudson and the Museums will have a new float.

, starting at 11, on Main Street, Springfield: The Grinch will be riding in 1 1916 Gudson and the Museums will have a new float. The Music of How the Grinch Stole Christmas !, noon to 1. Local musician Chris Eriquezzo performs songs from the animated special.

!, noon to 1. Local musician Chris Eriquezzo performs songs from the animated special. Mount Crumpit Derby, Noon-4 pm: Design a mini-sleigh and race to see who can bring the Grinch down to Whoville the fastest!

Who Hair Wacky, Noon-4 pm: Wearable balloons that will make you look like a resident of Whoville.

Meet the Grinch, 1-4 pm: Get a hug or high five from Dr. Seuss’s lovable curmudgeon.

The Music of How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 2-3 pm:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 3 p.m., asing-along and screening of the 1966 animated classic, based on the book by Dr. Seuss.

Ongoing Activities include: Gingerbread: The Pop Culture Edition Exhibit; a Christmas Photo Booth, an exhibit on caves, and an Art Discovery Center, featuring hands-on art and gallery games.

Also, the lighting of the Quadrangle will take place between 5 and 7 on Nov. 23.