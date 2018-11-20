WSU to Host Info Sessions for Popular Graduate Programs

WESTFIELD — The College of Graduate and Continuing Education (CGCE) at Westfield State University will host information sessions for master’s degree programs in counseling, applied behavior analysis, and social work in early December.

An information session for WSU’s M.A. in counseling and its M.A. in applied behavior analysis programs will be held on Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. in the lobby of Horace Mann Center, 333 Western Ave., Westfield. The session is aimed toward individuals interested in careers such as behavior analysts, clinicians, family and marriage counselors, and guidance or adjustment counselors.

The Department of Psychology offers a 60-credit graduate program designed to serve the student who plans to enter the applied fields of counseling or psychology after earning the master’s degree. The program offers four specialized tracks in school guidance counseling, school adjustment counseling (non-licensure), forensic mental health counseling, and mental health counseling.

WSU also offers a 48-credit Master of Arts in applied behavior analysis program to individuals who work, or aspire to work, in a number of different settings, such as schools, including regular and special education classrooms, business and industry, healthcare, and other community-based settings.

An information session for the WSU Master of Social Work program will be held on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in Scanlon Banquet Hall, 577 Western Ave., Westfield. This program is one of only three located in Western Massachusetts and is within commuting distance of the Berkshires, Central Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Vermont, and eastern New York. The program is also offered at the YWCA at Salem Square in Worcester.

The MSW program is fully accredited by the Council on Social Work Education and prepares students to become Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW) and to work in a variety of positions in the human services field. The program aims to prepare advanced-level social work practitioners who have specialized knowledge and skills for clinical practice that is based on a firm generalist foundation.

Attendees of either information session will have an opportunity to speak with faculty and members of the Outreach Team about the respective program and their application process. The $50 application fee will be waived for all attendees. To RSVP, visit www.GoBackNow.com. For more information, call 413-572-8020 or e-mail [email protected]