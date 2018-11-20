GSCVB Elects Three New Members to Board

SPRINGFIELD — The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau (GSCVB) announced the addition of three new business leaders to its full Board of Directors.

The three were formally voted onto the board during the organization’s recent annual meeting, staged at The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, and will serve two-year terms, expiring in September 2020.

They are:

Dinesh Patel, DGP Properties, Chicopee and Springfield;

Hershal Patel, BK Investments, Chicopee; and

Peter Carmichael, director of Operations, Six Flags Theme Parks, Agawam

“We are so fortunate to have these three new Directors on our Board,” said GSCVB Board Chairman Anthony Frasco. “They each are well-respected leaders within their own organizations, and represent geographically and categorically diverse industries which are in turn important to travel and tourism. With Dinesh Patel, our doard gains an individual committed to the development of downtown Springfield with the recent purchase of Tower Square Hotel. Hershal Patel, who has strong expertise in the strategic dynamics of Massachusetts’ hotel industry, is excited to bring new travelers to the region with the modern and refreshed hotel property Tru by Hilton in Chicopee. Peter Carmichael comes to us from the world of theme parks, which draws many thousands of visitors into our economy annually.”

Frasco said that each new member brings talent, expertise, and energy to the table and acknowledged that their input will help the GSCVB to shape more effective policies and programming for the years ahead. These three appointments bring the full GSCVB Board to a strength of twenty-four individuals.