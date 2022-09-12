Young Professional Society to Host Third Thursday Event on Sept. 15

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host its signature Third Thursday event series at Back Room Bar & Grill in Agawam on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The networking event will support and encourage young professionals to become more involved and invested in their local communities. As the unofficial kickoff gathering of this year’s Big E, there will be a Big E-themed door-prize raffle basket as well as complimentary appetizers courtesy of Back Room.

“Events like this will help retain individuals who are enthusiastic about the future of the community and their personal endeavors,” YPS President Heather Clark said. “YPS is here to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate membership to serve as local leaders of tomorrow. We’re hopeful that our monthly events will make it easier to make meaningful connections that will help local young professionals thrive.”

Springfield YPS concentrates its efforts on business and career development, networking, social and cultural involvement, and community activism. Its diverse membership comes from a wide range of professions and backgrounds united by a commitment to make Springfield a better place to work, live, play, and stay.

The Back Room Bar & Grill is located at 827 Springfield St. in Agawam. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance. Registration is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit springfieldyps.com/events.