Boston Business Journal Names bankESB Among State’s Most Charitable Companies

EASTHAMPTON — The Boston Business Journal has named bankESB an honoree in its annual 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region’s top corporate charitable contributors.

The journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities. Through its sponsorship and charitable giving program, the Giving Tree, bankESB and the Easthampton Savings Bank Charitable Foundation support nonprofit organizations and causes throughout Hampden and Hampshire counties. In 2021, the Giving Tree donated nearly $352,000 and over the past decade has donated more than $3.1 million.

“The past couple of years has presented companies and communities with many challenges, and the needs have continued to grow,” Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones said. “It is with honor that we present our list of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts — companies who gave $100,000 or more to Massachusetts-based in charities in 2021. Collectively, they gave $322 million in cash contributions — a true example of the business community coming together to help those in need. We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make Boston a stronger and better place for all.”

This year, 95 companies qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year. The honorees this year include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, healthcare, technology, retail, and professional sports.

“We are incredibly proud to be named to Boston Business Journal’s list of top corporate charitable contributors in Massachusetts,” bankESB President and CEO Matthew Sosik said. “We’re proud of our long-standing commitment to making a real difference in the neighborhoods we serve and remain committed to helping communities unlock their potential and to making them even better places to live and work.”