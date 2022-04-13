YPS of Greater Springfield Slates Third Thursday Networking Event 

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host its signature Third Thursday event series at Smokin’ Scoops in West Springfield on April 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The networking event will support and encourage young professionals to become more involved and invested in their local communities.

April’s Third Thursday event will feature Smokin’ Scoops’ signature offering, Nitro Ice Cream, made from scratch and mixed at 320 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as its popular Boozy Milkshakes, networking with fellow young professionals, food from Springfield’s The Saucy Mama food truck, and more.

“Events like this will help retain individuals who are enthusiastic about the future of the community and their personal endeavors,” said YPS president, Heather Clark. “YPS is here to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate membership to serve as local leaders of tomorrow. We’re hopeful that our monthly events will make it easier to make meaningful connections that will help local young professionals thrive.”

Springfield YPS concentrates its efforts on business & career development, networking, social & cultural involvement, and community activism. Their diverse membership comes from a wide range of professions and backgrounds united by a commitment to make Springfield a better place to work, live, play, and stay.

Smokin’ Scoops is located at 1425 Westfield Street in West Springfield. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance. Registration is free for members and $10 for non-members. Register today by visiting: YPS Third Thursday at Smokin’ Scoops (springfieldyps.com)