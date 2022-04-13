 Rocky’s Ace Hardware Is Raising Funds for Children’s Miracle Network 

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware, one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers with 47 locations in nine states, will host a ‘round-up’ fundraising campaign in eight Western Mass. stores and one Connecticut store with 100% of money raised going to benefit Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. Customers can round up their totals to the next dollar between April 13 and April 25 at the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield; the Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer and South Hadley stores in Massachusetts; and the Vernon, Conn. location.

“We are very excited to be raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals again this year,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “This great cause helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital to get the best possible medical treatment. We hope our customers will help us in our goal of providing as much support as possible to our local CMN Hospitals.”

Since 1983, CMN Hospitals have helped fill funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.