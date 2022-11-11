YPS to Host Inaugural Friendsgiving Networking Event on Nov. 15

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will kick off the season of giving with its inaugural Friendsgiving event on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Holyoke’s Divine Theatre at Gateway City Arts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

YPS’ Friendsgiving event will focus on building community, one connection at a time, through supporting and encouraging young professionals to become more involved in their local communities. Sponsored by NWS Fast Pitch, Postgame Amateurs Podcast, and DDS Acoustical Specialties, the event will feature a structured time for networking, a buffet of heavy appetizers and beverages, and community table seating to help foster new connections.

Raffle prizes will be auctioned off at the event, featuring gift-cards, baskets, and certificates from Ron Lemelin Photography, Girls Inc. of the Valley, Misty City Windows, Nuclear Crayon Tattoo, and Aura Day Spa.

The Friendsgiving event is free for YPS members, and members are encouraged to bring a friend for free. Non-members may purchase one $10 admission and bring a friend for free. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance by clicking here.

Throughout the giving season, YPS encourages volunteerism through its partnership with the Springfield Rotary Club by supporting Springfield’s Friends of the Homeless (FOTH) chapter. Volunteers can sign up to assist in serving food at the FOTH Worthington Street shelter location in Springfield by clicking here.

“Events like Friendsgiving will help retain individuals who are enthusiastic about the future of the community and their personal endeavors,” YPS President Heather Clark said. “YPS is here to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate membership to serve as local leaders of tomorrow. We’re hopeful that our monthly events will make it easier to make meaningful connections that will help local young professionals thrive.”