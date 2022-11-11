Girls on the Run 5K Slated for Nov. 20 at Stanley Park

WESTFIELD — Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts will host its 5K event on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Stanley Park in Westfield. Girls on the Run is a physical-activity-based, positive youth-development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3-8. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season, celebratory 5K event.

This fall season, Girls on the Run has 770 participants in 52 sites around Western Mass., with 225 volunteer coaches that bring the curriculum to life. There will be two waves, 9:30 a.m. and noon. Between 2,500 and 3,000 people are expected at this 5K. The event starts with activities, a group warmup, and more one half-hour before each wave.

Participation is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts. Last season’s 5K event brought together 4,000 people, including program participants, their families and friends, and community members. This year’s registration cost is $30 for adults and $10 for youth and includes an event shirt.

Early arrival is suggested. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. for the first wave and 11 a.m. for the second wave. For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlsontherunwesternma.org.