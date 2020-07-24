Zoo at Forest Park to Host Virtual Trivia Night on July 29

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park will host a virtual Trivia Night on Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

The event will take place on Zoom and will consist of four rounds of 15 questions. All questions are animal-themed, to some extent, but cover a wide range of topics including TV, film, literature, sports, music, and more. Players can use either a smartphone or a second browser to submit answers during the game.

“We want to provide safe and engaging activities for the community during this time when people are staying home,” said Gabry Tyson, development associate at the Zoo in Forest Park. “Our goal with this Trivia Night is to offer a fun alternative to a night out.”

To play, participants are encouraged to donate what they would spend on a typical Saturday night out; the zoo is recommending $25 per player. Donations can be made at www.forestparkzoo.org/events-1/trivia-night and will help pay for animal care as the zoo continues to struggle with limitations related to COVID-19.

Pre-registration is required. E-mail Tyson at [email protected] to register a team. Players can opt to play as an individual or on a team of up to six people. Registration is capped at 50 teams. The zoo will award prizes to the top teams.

For more information, contact Tyson at (413) 733-2251, ext. 304 or [email protected].