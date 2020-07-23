Florence Bank Gives $7,500 to Easthampton Community Center

FLORENCE — Florence Bank donated $7,500 to the Easthampton Community Center to support its Food Pantry Program that serves 22 towns throughout the Pioneer Valley.

The Easthampton Community Center’s Food Pantry currently provides food each month to 6,000 food-insecure individuals in need, including more than 600 children in the greater Easthampton area through the Kid’s Summer Pantry Program.

The Easthampton Community Center has been a dependable resource in the Easthampton community for 46 years. The core of the Community Center’s mission is to provide services and assistance to residents through its Food Pantry, Community Care Kitchen, and Clothing Closet programs. Additionally, the Community Center serves as a meeting space for community groups and celebratory gatherings.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to the Easthampton Community Center so they can continue to serve the people of the Greater Easthampton area with the essential resources offered through their Food Pantry,” said Florence Bank President and CEO Kevin Day.

Added Robin Bialecki, Easthampton Community Center’s executive director, “since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Easthampton Community Center has seen a huge influx in the number of individuals in need. Donations like this from Florence Bank will help keep our mission sustainable and strong during this challenging time.”