Elms College Continuing Education to Hold Virtual Instant Accept Week Event

CHICOPEE — The Office of Continuing Education at Elms College will host a week-long virtual Instant Accept Week event with students from seven area community colleges on April 6-10.

Elms College currently offers bachelor’s-degree completion programs at the following regional community colleges: Berkshire Community College (social work), Greenfield Community College (social work), Holyoke Community College (accounting, healthcare management, management and marketing, psychology), Mount Wachusett Community College (psychology), Quinsigamond Community College (RN to BSN), Springfield Technical Community College (computer information technology and security, computer science, social work), and Asnuntuck Community College (social work). Online programs include computer science, computer information technology and security, healthcare management, RN to BSN, and speech-language pathology assistant.

Students interested in being instantly accepted into one of these bachelor’s-degree completion programs are encouraged to register by clicking here.

From April 6 to April 9, individual virtual sessions will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. via Zoom. On April 10, individual virtual Zoom sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Elms College representatives will discuss program details, review official transcripts, and offer instant acceptance to qualified applicants.

For more information regarding the bachelor’s-degree completion programs at Elms, click here.