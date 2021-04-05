Comcast Appoints Colleen Cone VP Of Human Resources for Western New England Region

BERLIN, Conn. — Comcast announced the appointment of Colleen Cone as vice president of Human Resources for the company’s Western New England region, which is headquartered in Berlin, Conn. and includes more than 300 communities in Connecticut, Western Mass., New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York.

Cone will oversee the region’s human-resource functions, including talent management, career development, and training; benefits, with a focus on employee wellness; and employee engagement and recognition.

“Colleen brings a vast amount of valuable experience to this role during a critical time in our new work environment,” said Dennis Mathew, senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England Region. “Her proven track record of successfully leading strategic human-resource initiatives with a focus on engaging employees at every level makes her the ideal person to ensure we exceed the current and future needs of our employees. I’m delighted to have her as part of our team.”

Prior to joining the Western New England region, Cone was the senior director of Human Resources for Comcast’s Greater Boston region, where she was responsible for employee engagement and other initiatives that addressed compliance and supported a strong and healthy workplace culture.

She also previously served as vice president of Talent and Culture for Skillsoft, where she was the senior leader responsible for employee engagement, internal communications, U.S. talent acquisition, and performance-management processes and recognition for a global workforce.

Cone holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. and a juris doctor degree from Penn State University’s Dickinson School of Law. Named by New Hampshire magazine to its 2016 list of Exceptional Women in Business, she also serves on the board of directors of New Hampshire Tech Alliance and Families in Transition.